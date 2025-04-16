Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS ICSH opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.