Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Shares Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Trane Technologies stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $343.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $346.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $286.32 and a twelve month high of $422.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,331.61. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,142.46. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Melius cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 208.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

