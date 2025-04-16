Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.17, for a total transaction of $830,238.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at $45,427,059.27. This represents a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 770 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $275,960.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,299,384.19. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Melius lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.31.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $343.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $286.32 and a 12 month high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

