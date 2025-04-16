Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.39, but opened at $28.19. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 119,007 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

