Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.38 EPS

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38, RTT News reports. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 EPS.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $249.52 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $269.56. The company has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.72 and a 200-day moving average of $249.04.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Travelers Companies stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.