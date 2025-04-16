Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.55.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 24,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total value of $3,024,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,998.96. This represents a 38.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $1,345,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,529.88. The trade was a 36.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Stock Up 1.3 %

Globe Life stock opened at $122.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.43. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $133.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 22.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

