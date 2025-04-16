Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 2,730 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Elastic were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Elastic by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Elastic by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC raised its position in Elastic by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $513,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,140,100.24. The trade was a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 140,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $14,948,961.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,254,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,561,053.04. This represents a 5.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,304 shares of company stock valued at $20,847,452. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elastic

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE:ESTC opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.43 and a 200 day moving average of $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Elastic has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $123.96.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $382.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.