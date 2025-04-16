Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.05% of Wingstop worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 521.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WING. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.23.

Wingstop Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:WING opened at $224.66 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.60 and a 52 week high of $433.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.11%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

