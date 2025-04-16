Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,975 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.31.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,835.20. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

