Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 170 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,525 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $94,906,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 261.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 698,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,126,000 after buying an additional 505,293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,562,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 865,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,925,000 after acquiring an additional 253,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,308,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,981,000 after acquiring an additional 133,311 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $54,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,042.20. This represents a 15.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,363 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.32, for a total value of $310,309.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,752.56. This represents a 10.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,315 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $102.97 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $142.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.71 and its 200 day moving average is $121.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.40%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

