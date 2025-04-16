Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 40 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth $1,207,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,529,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 69.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,135,000 after buying an additional 176,308 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MUSA opened at $512.37 on Wednesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $382.04 and a 1-year high of $561.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $468.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.60% and a net margin of 2.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total value of $939,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,200.66. This represents a 25.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.10, for a total value of $395,391.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,594 shares of company stock worth $1,695,043. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MUSA. Melius initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens raised shares of Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.00.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

