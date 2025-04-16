Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.45, with a volume of 860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

Tree Island Steel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market cap of C$63.35 million, a PE ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.87.

Tree Island Steel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Tree Island Steel’s payout ratio is presently -123.77%.

Tree Island Steel Company Profile

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

