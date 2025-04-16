Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,260 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.09% of Twilio worth $15,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $30,889,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 46,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,155,929.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,297,447.92. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $173,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,990,140.69. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,149 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $88.29 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $151.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -137.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.06.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

