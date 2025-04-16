Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,812 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $151.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.63 and a 200 day moving average of $164.74. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.38 and a 12-month high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.0536 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.