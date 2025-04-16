Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Buys 6,057 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $11,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,729,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,630,000 after buying an additional 739,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,713 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,764,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,461,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,749,000 after purchasing an additional 536,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,852.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,452,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,094 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.48. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.67 and a 12-month high of $111.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.29.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.