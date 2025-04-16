Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Finward Bancorp bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $571,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,376,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT opened at $249.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.14. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $234.11 and a 52-week high of $289.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.9396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

