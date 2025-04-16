Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Invests $714,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock opened at $85.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.93. The company has a market capitalization of $93.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.9319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.