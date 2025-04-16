Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,133,000 after acquiring an additional 28,116 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 515,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,018,000 after purchasing an additional 111,965 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,808,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 556.8% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 196,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,131,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $87.82 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average of $90.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3256 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

