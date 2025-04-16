Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,399 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $119.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.88 and its 200 day moving average is $136.32. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $107.43 and a 1 year high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.1212 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

