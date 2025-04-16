Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,198 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 378.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 612,308 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,934,000 after buying an additional 484,266 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Uber Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $11,473,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Fox Advisors cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.81.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $154.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.44.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

