Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at KeyCorp

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.81.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.44. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,125,476 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,596,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,512 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,057,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 670.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,809,000 after buying an additional 5,753,637 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

