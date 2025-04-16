UBS Group Cuts Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target to $3.75

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $5.25 to $3.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACRE. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

ACRE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,861. The stock has a market cap of $198.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, VP Anton Feingold sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $43,253.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,084.80. This represents a 8.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

