UBS Group Cuts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $155.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $196.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on JBHT. TD Cowen cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.95.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $11.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.77. The company had a trading volume of 862,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.96. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $123.34 and a twelve month high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $771,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,541.83. This trade represents a 15.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. The trade was a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

