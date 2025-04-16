UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Stock Price

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.21.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RITM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. 149,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,533,179. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.36. Rithm Capital has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $12.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rithm Capital will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RITM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,008,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,761,000 after acquiring an additional 184,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,494,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,021,000 after acquiring an additional 79,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,082,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,535,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,342 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,608,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.