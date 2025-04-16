UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Bought by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,142 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 7.52% of UFP Technologies worth $141,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UFPT. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

In other news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total value of $1,563,694.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,711.85. This represents a 79.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $204.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.26 and a twelve month high of $366.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.08.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $144.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

