Unisync (TSE:UNI) Trading Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.09. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada and the United States. The company offers offshore outsourcing, web-based business to business and business to consumer ordering, distribution, and program management systems. It also engages in the design, development, prototyping, and testing services; and textile research and sourcing, and manufacturing, communication, and customer services.

