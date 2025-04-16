United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.98.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

