United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 756,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,235 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $11,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 639,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 321,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

NYSE BNL opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.72. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $112.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 37.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BNL. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price objective on Broadstone Net Lease and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. JMP Securities raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadstone Net Lease

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Free Report)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.