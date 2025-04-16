United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $12.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $12,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $124.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $146.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.1767 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

