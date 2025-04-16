United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.39 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CL. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

CL opened at $94.31 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

