United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $921,398,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,020,000 after buying an additional 243,681 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,651,000 after acquiring an additional 452,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,813,000 after acquiring an additional 672,757 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $121.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.77. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

