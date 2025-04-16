United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,118 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $15,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $304.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.95. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $273.60 and a twelve month high of $350.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

