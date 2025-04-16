United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,193 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397,896 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312,895 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,024,119,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,863,000 after buying an additional 2,535,136 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,822.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,604,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,245,000 after buying an additional 1,584,428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $186.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The company has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.9377 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

