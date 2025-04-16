United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Sells 56,945 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,945 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $14,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in Diageo by 88,407.3% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104,301 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 242,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in Diageo by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo Trading Down 2.7 %

DEO stock opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.72 and a 12 month high of $144.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.87 and its 200 day moving average is $119.21. The company has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

