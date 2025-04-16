United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $20,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $73.17 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.10 and a 52 week high of $84.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.43.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,783.80. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $1,102,179.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,253.92. This represents a 20.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,818 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

