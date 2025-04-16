United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Unloaded Rep. Kelly Morrison

Representative Kelly Morrison (D-Minnesota) recently sold shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in United Parcel Service stock on March 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “TRUST 1” account.

Representative Kelly Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/3/2025.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:UPS traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,762,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822,025. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.84 and a 200 day moving average of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $153.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 369,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,391,000 after purchasing an additional 127,734 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $1,021,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.32.

About Representative Morrison

Kelly Morrison (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Morrison (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Kelly Morrison was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and lives in Deephaven. Morrison earned a B.A. in history from Yale University and an M.D. from Case Western Reserve University. She completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University. Morrison’s career experience includes working as a physician.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

