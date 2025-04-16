United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $94.90 and last traded at $95.43. Approximately 904,661 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,806,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.32.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 16,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 46.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 586.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 7,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 51,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 39.8% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 239,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,368,000 after acquiring an additional 68,209 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

