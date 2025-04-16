United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Raised by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $597.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $896.98. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $638.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $737.67.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $1.79 dividend. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,128. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on URI

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.