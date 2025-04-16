Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

UTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 7.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $220,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,360.03. The trade was a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 36,773 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $981,103.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,065,911.44. This trade represents a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,427 shares of company stock worth $2,575,729. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 198.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 229,738 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 856,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

