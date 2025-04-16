US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Short Interest Up 92.5% in March

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 879,200 shares, a growth of 92.5% from the March 15th total of 456,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,007,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBIL. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

TBIL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.93. 244,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,577. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.93.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Increases Dividend

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

