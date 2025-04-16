V2X (NYSE:VVX) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VVX. Truist Financial cut their target price on V2X from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

Shares of V2X stock opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. V2X has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVX. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in V2X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in V2X by 4,066.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of V2X by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of V2X by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in V2X in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

