Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and traded as low as $3.50. Vallourec shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 34,346 shares traded.

Vallourec Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Vallourec had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Vallourec S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.