Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stock Position Decreased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.34% of Valmont Industries worth $21,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 91.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $698,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Valmont Industries stock opened at $282.51 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.01 and a 12-month high of $379.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.63.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on VMI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. DA Davidson cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Valmont Industries from $425.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair cut Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

