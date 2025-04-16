VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kane Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. Miller Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 119,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,839,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $202.92 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $170.11 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.08.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

