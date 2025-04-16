Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.11 and last traded at C$24.10. 22,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 18,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.08.

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.08.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.