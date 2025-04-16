Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

VHT stock opened at $249.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.14. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $234.11 and a 52 week high of $289.14. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.9396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

