Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,071.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.03 and a 1-year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

