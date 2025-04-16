Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,512,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the previous session’s volume of 2,610,879 shares.The stock last traded at $58.61 and had previously closed at $58.49.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.38.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Tesla Stock Eyes Breakout With Earnings on Deck
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 High-Value Companies With Triple-Digit Upside Potential
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Were More Good Than Bad—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.