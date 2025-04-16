Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,512,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the previous session’s volume of 2,610,879 shares.The stock last traded at $58.61 and had previously closed at $58.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Arvest Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 72,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $466,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 136,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 36,838 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

