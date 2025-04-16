Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $173.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.85 and its 200-day moving average is $199.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $1.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

