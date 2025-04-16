Verisail Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,477 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Verisail Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 0.1% of Verisail Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,071.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $60.82.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
